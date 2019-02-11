202
Home » National News » Rapper YoungBoy arrested on…

Rapper YoungBoy arrested on disorderly conduct charge

By The Associated Press February 11, 2019 8:54 pm 02/11/2019 08:54pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say the rapper known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been arrested at an Atlanta hotel on disorderly conduct charges.

News outlets report that Kentrell Gaulden, better known as NBA YoungBoy, was arrested Monday afternoon along with Starr Thigpen at the Hyatt House.

The Atlanta Police Department says in a news release that housekeeping staff entered the room, which they thought was unoccupied, and Gaulden instructed Thigpen to get the staff out of the room.

Police say Thigpen struck the housekeeper in the face and the fight continued in the hallway.

The two also were charged with marijuana possession involving less than an ounce.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500