Rapper Bow Wow arrested in Atlanta, charged with battery

By The Associated Press February 2, 2019 6:05 pm 02/02/2019 06:05pm
This photo provided by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows Shad Moss aka Bow Wow. Atlanta police say that the rapper was arrested early Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, following a fight with a woman. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say rapper Bow Wow has been arrested following a fight with a woman.

Police couldn’t tell who was the primary aggressor, so both were charged with battery.

Officer Jarius Daugherty said in an email that the rapper, whose given name is Shad Moss, was arrested early Saturday.

When police responded to a call in Midtown Atlanta, Leslie Holden told them Bow Wow had assaulted her. Bow Wow told officers Holden assaulted him.

The rapper’s attorney Joe Habachy later said in a statement that two witnesses corroborated his client’s version of events indicating Holden was “without a doubt the primary aggressor.”

Police say both had minor injuries.

Habachy said Bow Wow has been released on a signature bond. It wasn’t clear if Holden had an attorney who could comment.

