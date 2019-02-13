202
Prosecutors may be forced to name Flynn in lobbying case

By The Associated Press February 13, 2019 4:59 pm 02/13/2019 04:59pm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge may require prosecutors to disclose more information about former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s role in a case accusing his former business partner of illegally lobbying for Turkey.

At a hearing Wednesday in Alexandria, Judge Anthony Trenga ordered prosecutors to disclose to defense attorneys the names of any unindicted co-conspirators whose statements will be used at the upcoming trial of Bijan Kian.

Kian is charged with illegal lobbying as part of a campaign to pressure the United States to expel a Turkish cleric. The indictment says Kian worked closely with Flynn, but Flynn is only named in the indictment as “Person A.”

Defense lawyers argued they’re entitled to know the identity of any unnamed co-conspirators to prepare their defense.

Trenga also set a July 15 trial date.

