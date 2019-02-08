202
Prosecutors: Couple plead guilty in sex trafficking of child

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say a New York City couple has admitted to the human trafficking of a child.

Richard Ortiz and Gabriella Colon, both of the Bronx, New York, pleaded guilty Thursday to a conspiracy count. Each could face a life term when they are sentenced in May.

Prosecutors say Ortiz and Colon recruited and enticed the child, and posted the youth’s photos on a website advertising the child for sexual services. The couple also admitted collecting money from numerous people who paid to have sexual relations with the child.

Prosecutors have not disclosed information about the child, including its age or gender.

National News
