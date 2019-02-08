202
Home » National News » Prosecutor seeking death penalty…

Prosecutor seeking death penalty in bank massacre case

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 3:39 pm 02/08/2019 03:39pm
Share
FILE - This Jan. 23, 2019 file, booking photo released by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office shows Zephen Xaver. Prosecutor Brian Haas said Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, he plans to seek the death penalty for Xaver, arrested in the fatal shootings of five women at a Florida bank last month. (Highlands County Sheriff's Office via AP)

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — A prosecutor says he plans to seek the death penalty for a man arrested in the fatal shootings of five women at a Florida bank last month.

State Attorney Brian Haas said at a news conference Friday that he had reached the “unquestionable conclusion” that he should seek the death penalty against 21-year-old Zephen Xaver.

Haas also said a grand jury in Highlands County, Florida, this week had indicted Xaver on five counts of first-degree murder. Xaver will be arraigned later this month.

Four employees and a customer at the SunTrust bank were killed last month.

Sebring Police officials say the women were shot in an apparently random act of violence.

Hass on Friday didn’t offer any further details on what motivated the suspect.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500