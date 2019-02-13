202
Proposal would pay TSA screeners during government shutdowns

By The Associated Press February 13, 2019 7:37 pm 02/13/2019 07:37pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Several lawmakers are pushing a proposal to make sure airport security screeners get paid during future government shutdowns.

The lawmakers, all Democrats, said Wednesday their legislation would require that all money from security fees on airline tickets go only for aviation security. It would let the Transportation Security Administration use the money to pay screeners during a break in TSA appropriations.

Some airports saw long lines during the recent 35-day partial government shutdown. Up to 10 percent of screeners failed to show up while they weren’t getting paychecks.

Among the proposal’s sponsors are House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts.

They say that this fiscal year alone Congress is diverting $1.36 billion from airline passenger security fees to other government spending.

