President Trump to meet young Austrian Chancellor Kurz

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 12:47 pm 02/08/2019 12:47pm
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2018 file photo, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks during a media conference at the conclusion of an EU summit in Brussels. President Donald Trump will host Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz next week at the White House. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will host Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz next week at the White House.

The 32-year-old Kurz is a conservative and is the youngest head of government in Europe. He took office in December 2017 in a coalition with the nationalist, anti-migration Freedom Party. He has made curbing unregulated migration a priority.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump and Kurz will discuss global and European conflicts, economic prosperity and strengthening energy security.

Earlier this month, Austria was among European Union countries to express concern about the spread of nuclear weapons as the U.S. readied to pull out of a key Cold War-era arms control treaty with Russia. The pact bans land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 500-5,500 kilometers (310-3,400 miles).

