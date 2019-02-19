202
Police search 2nd site in deaths of 4 in western Michigan

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 6:04 pm 02/19/2019 06:04pm
Kent County Sheriff personnel investigate the scene of a fatal shooting near the corner of 19 Mile NE and Division Avenue NE at a property on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, near Cedar Springs, Mich. WOOD-TV reports Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says authorities discovered the victims at a property near Cedar Springs, a community about 30 miles north of Grand Rapids. (Neil Blake/MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say evidence suggests some of the three children and a woman found fatally shot in a western Michigan house may have been killed elsewhere.

The Kent County sheriff’s office said in a news release investigators are checking a “wooded piece of property” Tuesday near the Solon Township home where the bodies were found a day earlier. Solon Township is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids.

Authorities have not released the victims’ identities or explained how they are related. Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young has said the children were elementary school-aged and younger.

Autopsies are to start Wednesday. Police say the victims will officially be identified once the autopsies are completed.

Authorities say they don’t believe a shooter is at large.

Topics:
National News
