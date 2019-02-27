202
Police: Officers shoot, wound armed suspect after pursuit

By The Associated Press February 27, 2019 1:31 pm 02/27/2019 01:31pm
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Police say Kentucky officers shot and wounded a suspect who pointed a gun at them after a high-speed chase through two counties.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement Wednesday that the pursuit began in Elizabethtown after the suspect fled from a traffic stop, stole another vehicle and tried to run over several officers.

The statement says the officers fired and the suspect fled onto Interstate 65 at speeds reaching more than 120 mph before the chase ended in a field in Larue County. Police say the man pulled a gun, so state troopers, Elizabethtown officers and a Hardin County Sheriff’s deputy fired.

The suspect was hit multiple times and taken to a hospital in Louisville, where he remained in critical condition.

Neither the suspect nor the officers were identified.

Topics:
National News
