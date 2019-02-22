STORY REMOVED: BC-US–Kidnapper Manhunt

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its Jan. 9 story about a man accused of kidnapping a woman and her son. Some versions of the story incorrectly stated the man had been…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its Jan. 9 story about a man accused of kidnapping a woman and her son. Some versions of the story incorrectly stated the man had been charged with sexual assault.

No replacement version will be filed.

The AP

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.