Home » National News » Police: Mom killed toddler…

Police: Mom killed toddler because he wouldn’t eat, listen

By The Associated Press February 11, 2019 12:40 pm 02/11/2019 12:40pm
BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — A criminal complaint says a New Jersey woman accused of killing her toddler son told police she struck the boy because he wouldn’t “eat nor listen to her.”

Nakira Griner is charged with murder and other counts in the death of 23-month-old Daniel Griner Jr.

Cumberland County prosecutors have said the Bridgeton woman initially reported that her son had been abducted Friday night. A child abduction response team began a search aided by city and state police, prosecutors, and bloodhounds from New Jersey State Park Police.

The child’s remains were found around 3 a.m. Saturday in the yard of Griner’s home.

Griner is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a detention hearing. It wasn’t known Monday if she has retained an attorney.

