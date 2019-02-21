202
Police identify man killed in rash of shootings

By The Associated Press February 21, 2019 1:49 pm 02/21/2019 01:49pm

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police have released the name of the Bristol man killed in a rash of shootings in Hartford.

Authorities say 46-year-old Richard Kinoshita was shot at least once Tuesday night and brought to a hospital where he later died.

Another shooting victim was found around the same time near St. Francis Hospital. Police are looking into whether the shootings are connected.

Authorities say Joseph Goiangos, of Middletown, was killed in a shooting earlier in the day Tuesday.

He was found dead in an apartment complex parking area with a gunshot wound to the chest.

There have been four homicides in the city this year.

