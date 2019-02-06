202
Police get in snowball fight with kids during snowstorm

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 8:28 am 02/06/2019 08:28am
DUVALL, Wash. (AP) — Police grabbed a tactical shield and engaged in some fun as a major winter storm blanketed parts of Washington state.

Members of the Duvall Police Department posted a Facebook video Monday of officers responding to a report of suspicious characters in a park. Police said a group of “local hostiles” were armed with “improvised projectiles made out of fluffy snow.”

Officers proclaimed there would be “no mercy” as they advanced behind the shield, but they were no match for a group of youngsters who hurled snowballs at them.

The officers retreated, but one got left behind to feel the full barrage.

Topics:
National News
