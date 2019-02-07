202
Home » National News » Police collect evidence after…

Police collect evidence after Milwaukee officer fatally shot

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 6:37 pm 02/07/2019 06:37pm
Share
The Milwaukee Fire Department raises a flag at the intersection of 9th and State streets as the hearse containing the casket of a Milwaukee police officer drives under in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. The 17-year police veteran was shot and killed as he served a warrant on Milwaukee's south side Wednesday, becoming the city's third officer to be killed in the line of duty in eight months, officials said. The 35-year-old officer's name has not been released at the time of this reporting. (James B. Nelson/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are collecting evidence at a Milwaukee home where a police officer was fatally shot while serving a warrant.

Officers have cordoned off part of the residential neighborhood where 35-year-old Officer Matthew Rittner was killed Wednesday.

The 17-year police veteran was shot as members of Milwaukee’s Tactical Enforcement Unit served a search warrant on someone suspected of illegally selling firearms and drugs. Investigators say a 26-year-old suspect fired several rounds. He was later arrested.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales says investigators hope to wrap up their work at the scene Thursday. Rittner’s autopsy also is expected to be completed Thursday.

Ritter is the third Milwaukee police officer killed on the job in the last eight months. The department had previously gone more than two decades without a line-of-duty death.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500