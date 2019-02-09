202
Police chief admits to misconduct involving crash footage

By The Associated Press February 9, 2019 2:43 pm 02/09/2019 02:43pm
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A police chief in Delaware has admitted to ordering the deletion of security video that showed him crashing into another vehicle in the department’s parking lot.

The News Journal in Delaware reported that Newport police Chief Michael Capriglione admitted in court on Friday to two misdemeanor charges. They are careless driving and official misconduct. Prosecutors dropped other counts that included a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Capriglione faces up to a year in prison. A tentative sentencing date is scheduled for June.

Capriglione was suspended days after the May 19 incident. Newport officials did not immediately respond to the newspaper’s message seeking comment about how Capriglione’s job status could be affected.

Capriglione’s attorney, James E. Liguori, told the newspaper that they would comment after the sentencing.

