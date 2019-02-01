202
Home » National News » Police arrest man who…

Police arrest man who crashed into house, caused explosion

By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 6:08 am 02/01/2019 06:08am
Share

VERMILION, Ohio (AP) — Police have arrested a man who they say crashed his car into a gas meter and set off a house explosion in Ohio.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth says authorities located the 56-year-old man Thursday afternoon in a vacant house about one mile from the explosion in Vermilion.

Sigsworth says the man drove his SUV off the road around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and struck a home’s gas meter, breaking the gas line and causing the home to explode.

The family living in the home was able to escape just before the blast, which knocked a sheriff’s deputy several feet across the yard.

The deputy was hospitalized and released for minor injuries.

Sigsworth says the home “is just devastated.”

The driver is facing multiple charges.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500