Police: Alabama woman burglarized homes during funerals

By The Associated Press February 21, 2019 12:08 pm 02/21/2019 12:08pm
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman is accused of breaking into the homes of people who were attending relatives’ funerals.

A statement released Thursday by police in the north Alabama town of Priceville says they’ve arrested 43-year-old Jennifer Lynn Azizian on four counts of burglary.

Police say evidence obtained in a search of the woman’s cellphone shows she had been researching obituaries for some time. They say she would break into the homes of dead peoples’ families during the funeral.

Authorities already had video of a suspect and her vehicle and Azizian was stopped following a possible burglary.

Court records aren’t yet available to show whether Azizian has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Priceville police say more charges are possible elsewhere.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

National News
