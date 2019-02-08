202
Police: 7 injured when horse carriage overturns in Savannah

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 3:45 pm 02/08/2019 03:45pm
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a horse-drawn carriage has overturned in Savannah, injuring all seven aboard.

News outlets report the carriage wreck happened Friday in Savannah’s downtown historic district. Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson told the Savannah Morning News the carriage driver and six passengers were injured. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

Historic Savannah Carriage Tours owner John Carr told WTOC-TV the horse pulling the passengers became frightened when a tree limb being cut by workers fell nearby. He says a motorist who thought the horse was running out of control pulled in front of the carriage, which hit a curb and tipped onto its side. Carr says the horse was doing “fine and back in the barn.”

Savannah police are investigating.

