202
Home » National News » Permitless gun bill passes…

Permitless gun bill passes in Oklahoma House vote

By The Associated Press February 13, 2019 8:55 pm 02/13/2019 08:55pm
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A bill vetoed last year by Oklahoma’s Republican former governor that would allow adult residents to carry a gun without training or a background check has easily passed a vote in the state House on its way to the desk of the new governor, who is expected to sign it into law.

The plan dubbed “constitutional carry” by its supporters was approved Wednesday on a 70-30 vote. Similar legislation has been introduced in the Senate.

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Republican Leader Greg Treat both say they support the concept.

Nearly identical bills to this one cleared the Oklahoma House and Senate last year, but then-Gov. Mary Fallin vetoed the legislation over opposition from law enforcement and concerns about the elimination of training and background checks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500