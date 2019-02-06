202
Patient at Pennsylvania hospital doesn’t have Ebola

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 3:37 pm 02/06/2019 03:37pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s health department says Ebola has been ruled out as the cause of a patient’s illness at a Philadelphia hospital.

Penn Medicine had said the patient at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania was being tested for the potentially deadly illness even though officials didn’t believe the patient had Ebola.

The state Department of Health said Wednesday they’d been asked to consult on the case. The agency says after further investigation and testing, Ebola has been ruled out and another diagnosis has been made.

Officials said the testing was done “in an abundance of caution” because the patient met screening criteria for Ebola.

Ebola outbreak was declared just over six months ago in the eastern part of Congo. It’s that African country’s 10th outbreak and the world’s second largest recorded.

WPVI-TV in Philadelphia was the first to report the patient was being tested.

