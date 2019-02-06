Ex-wife of pastor accused in child sex case pleads guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The former wife of one of three pastors accused of coercing and sharing teenage girls to have sex, often for money, pleaded guilty to lying to investigators Wednesday. Laura Lloyd-Jenkins, who…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The former wife of one of three pastors accused of coercing and sharing teenage girls to have sex, often for money, pleaded guilty to lying to investigators Wednesday.

Laura Lloyd-Jenkins, who lost her job as a county administrator in Toledo after she was charged with interfering in her ex-husband’s investigation, pleaded guilty to making false statements.

Her ex-husband, Cordell Jenkins, along with Anthony Haynes and Kenneth Butler, were accused in 2017 of child sex trafficking. Prosecutors said the men had sex with teenagers and sent one another photos and videos of the girls.

Jenkins and Butler already have pleaded guilty to charges that include child sex trafficking and are awaiting sentencing.

Haynes had been scheduled to go on trial Wednesday up until Lloyd-Jenkins decided to plead guilty. A new date for his trial has not been set. He could face up to life in prison if he’s convicted.

Court documents have referenced three victims in all, the youngest being 14.

The allegations against the three Toledo-area pastors begin with Haynes, who started pursuing and grooming a 14-year-old girl in 2014, according to court documents.

He first forced her to perform sex acts in front of him and then later began having sex with the girl, according to the filings. He also warned her not to say anything because it would ruin his family and his church, investigators said.

Haynes, whose attorneys have declined to comment on the charges, later introduced the girl to Jenkins, a minister who founded his own church in Toledo and built a large following until it closed after his arrest.

Jenkins, who pleaded guilty last week, was accused of having sex with two girls, one of whom attended his church, at his home, church office and a motel and often recorded the acts with his phone, authorities said in court documents.

Butler acknowledged in court last May that he had sex with two minors. Attorneys for both Jenkins and Butler have declined to comment.

In addition to the charges against the men, Haynes’ wife and stepdaughter are accused of abducting one of the victims at gunpoint in January and warning her not to testify at his trial.

Court documents say the pair forced the teenager from her apartment, choked her with a cord and told her to take back statements she made to investigators. Attorneys for the woman have declined to comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.