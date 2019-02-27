Oskar Schindler’s personal possessions hit auction block

Several personal possessions of Oskar Schindler, the German industrialist who saved the lives of about 1,200 Jews during World War II, are up for auction. See photos.

This Feb. 25, 2019 photo shows a compass being sold by Boston-based RR Auction. Several personal possessions of Oskar Schindler, the German industrialist credited with saving the lives of more than 1,000 Jews during World War II, are up for auction. Schindler’s Longines wristwatch, a compass he and his wife reportedly used in 1945 as they fled advancing Russian troops, two Parker fountain pens in a case, and several other items are being sold by RR Auction of Boston. The belongings are being sold as a package and are expected to fetch about $25,000 in the auction that ends March 6. (Howard Fohlin/RR Auction via AP)

Several personal possessions of Oskar Schindler, the German industrialist who saved the lives of about 1,200 Jews during World War II, are up for auction. See photos.

BOSTON (AP) — Several personal possessions of Oskar Schindler, the German industrialist who saved the lives of about 1,200 Jews during World War II, are up for auction.

Schindler’s Longines wristwatch, a compass he and his wife reportedly used in 1945 as they fled advancing Russians, two Parker fountain pens, and several other items are being sold by Boston-based RR Auction.

The belongings being sold as a package are expected to fetch about $25,000 in the auction that ends March 6.

RR’s Executive Vice President Bobby Livingston says the possessions are from the estate of Schindler’s wife, Emilie, who died in 2001.

Schindler, a Nazi party member whose story was told in the 1993 Oscar-winning movie “Schindler’s List,” saved Jews by employing then in his enamelware and munitions factories. He died in 1974.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.