Officer killed in crash was shot in face the year before

By The Associated Press February 3, 2019 11:30 am 02/03/2019 11:30am
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police say an officer in Louisiana killed as he escorted a funeral procession on his motorcycle survived being shot in the face less than a year before.

Authorities say 31-year-old Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Shane Totty died Friday shortly after the wreck.

Police say a mentally ill man fired several shots in Baton Rouge on Feb. 11 before firing into Totty’s cruiser. He was hit in the face by the bullet, shrapnel and glass.

Retired Capt. Don Kelly told The Advocate of Baton Rouge that Totty lost sight in one eye for several months but fought hard to recover. When he returned, he asked to follow his dream and become a motorcycle officer.

Friends say Totty planned soon to marry the mother of his daughter.

The crash remains under investigation.

Topics:
National News
