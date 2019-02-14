202
NYC officer wounded in friendly fire shooting returns home

By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 9:12 pm 02/14/2019 09:12pm
In this image taken from video, New York Police Department Sgt. Matthew Gorman, right, arrives home from the hospital to his Seaford, N.Y. home, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Gorman was shot in the leg on Tuesday Feb. 12, while he and an NYPD detective responded to a robbery in progress at a mobile phone store in the Queens borough of New York. (Deon J. Hampton/Newsday via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The police officer who was wounded in a shooting that led to the friendly fire death of a New York Police Department detective has returned to his Long Island home.

Sgt. Matthew Gorman emerged from a black van outside his home in Seaford Thursday afternoon. He used crutches and was accompanied by several unidentified people.

Gorman was struck in the leg as he and six other officers fired 42 shots at a robbery suspect brandishing a fake handgun at a cellphone store in Queens Tuesday night.

His partner, Det. Brian Simonsen, was shot in the chest and died.

The suspect, who was also wounded, has been charged with murder.

