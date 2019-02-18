202
Home » National News » NY joins lawsuit challenging…

NY joins lawsuit challenging Trump’s border wall declaration

By The Associated Press February 18, 2019 9:22 pm 02/18/2019 09:22pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is joining California and 14 other states in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in the lawsuit Monday that Trump is threatening public safety with his move to divert funding from military construction and other programs to pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

All the states involved in the lawsuit have Democratic attorneys general.

Trump declared an emergency on Friday to shift billions of dollars to the wall after Congress wouldn’t approve the amount he wanted.

Trump, a Republican, considers a wall a national security necessity. The lawsuit alleges he’s manufacturing a crisis and that his declaration is an “unconstitutional and unlawful scheme.”

This year’s defense budget includes $194 million for construction at military installations in New York.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!