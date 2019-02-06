202
North Carolina radio stations drop R. Kelly from playlists

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 1:32 pm 02/06/2019 01:32pm
FILE - In this June 30, 2013 file photo, R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. R. Kelly is announcing a new tour, but it won't be in the United States. The embattled entertainer announced on social media Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, that he'll be going to Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two radio stations in North Carolina’s largest city have dropped R. Kelly from their playlists.

WBTV in Charlotte reports WOSF-FM operations manager Jeff Anderson said he doesn’t think it’s in the best interest of the station to play Kelly’s songs, based on sexual abuse accusations made against the musician and the controversy surrounding them.

Anderson also said he believes the combination of Lifetime’s documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” that aired last month and the country’s climate relative to women’s issues has created a greater awareness for people to take a stand.

WBAV-FM in Charlotte also announced it will no longer play Kelly’s songs.

Kelly’s career has been embroiled in controversy since a #MuteRKelly campaign gained momentum last year to protest his alleged sexual abuse of women and girls, which Kelly denies.

Information from: WBTV-TV, http://www.wbtv.com/

