North Carolina authorities find missing inmate

By The Associated Press February 21, 2019 4:13 pm 02/21/2019 04:13pm
This undated photo provided by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety shows Jeremy Fincannon. Authorities in North Carolina are searching for Fincannon, 22, an inmate who went missing from Rutherford Correctional Center near Spindale, N.C., on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Officials describe Fincannon as a white male, who is 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall, 171 pounds (78 kilograms) with blond hair and blue eyes. He was serving a term of five years and six months as a habitual felon after convictions for assault. (North Carolina Department of Public Safety via AP)

SPINDALE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say an inmate who went missing at the Rutherford Correctional Center has been captured not far from the facility.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a statement that department K-9 staff and members of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 22-year-old Jeremy Fincannon about one mile from the facility on Thursday afternoon. Officials had determined he was missing after a routine count at 7:30 a.m.

Officials say the minimum custody inmate originally from Rutherford County was serving a term of five years and six months as a habitual felon after convictions for assault. Fincannon was scheduled for release in September. Now, officials say he will face charges related to this incident and be moved to a higher custody facility.

