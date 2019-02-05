202
Nielsen’s top programs for Jan. 28-Feb. 3

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 2:31 pm 02/05/2019 02:31pm
New England Patriots' Sony Michel (26) celebrates his touchdown with James Develin, center, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 28-Feb. 3. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. Super Bowl: New England vs. L.A. Rams, CBS, 98.19 million.

2. “Post Super Bowl, Part 1” (10:05-10:12 p.m. ET), CBS, 81.96 million.

3. “Post Super Bowl, Part 2” (10:13-10:35 p.m. ET), CBS, 54.2 million.

4. “The World’s Best,” CBS, 22.21 million.

5. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 13.67 million.

6. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 11.59 million.

7. “America’s Got Talent Champions,” NBC, 10.45 million.

8. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 9.13 million.

9. “Mom,” CBS, 8.56 million.

10. “Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials,” CBS, 7.93 million.

11. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 7.88 million.

12. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 7.87 million.

13. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 7.28 million.

14. “Ellen’s Game of Games” (Tuesday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 7.05 million.

15. “Ellen’s Game of Games” (Tuesday, 9 p.m.), NBC, 6.99 million.

16. “MacGyver,” CBS, 6.96 million.

17. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.59 million.

18. “The Good Doctor,” ABC, 6.58 million.

19. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 6.45 million.

20. “Fam,” CBS, 6.05 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

