Nielsen’s top programs for Feb. 18-24

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 4:54 pm 02/26/2019 04:54pm
Michael Keaton walks on stage to present the award for best film editing at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 18-24. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “The Oscars,” ABC, 29.56 million.

2. “Live From the Red Carpet” (7:30-8 p.m. ET), ABC, 14.16 million.

3. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 13.49 million.

4. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.75 million.

5. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 11.31 million.

6. “America’s Got Talent Champions,” NBC, 10.58 million.

7. “Live From the Red Carpet” (7-7:29 p.m.), ABC, 10.42 million.

8. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 9.12 million.

9. “FBI,” CBS, 9.07 million.

10. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 8.94 million.

11. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.86 million.

12. “Mom,” CBS, 8.41 million.

13. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.3 million.

14. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 8.28 million.

15. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.76 million.

16. “This is Us,” NBC, 7.56 million.

17. “Hawaii Five-0” (Friday, 9 p.m. ET), CBS, 7.11 million.

18. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 7.03 million.

19. “Hawaii Five-0” (Friday, 10 p.m. ET), CBS, 8.98 million.

20. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.9 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

