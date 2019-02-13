202
Newspaper sports editor accused of sexually assaulting minor

By The Associated Press February 13, 2019 1:02 pm 02/13/2019 01:02pm
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — The sports editor of a Mississippi newspaper is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

The Commercial Dispatch of Columbus reports 47-year-old employee Ronald Scott Walters was arrested Tuesday by Starkville police on an outstanding arrest warrant from Horn Lake. Horn Lake police Capt. Joseph Keene says the male victim and his parents reported a sexual assault to authorities in November that named Walters. The boy told authorities he met Walters in Horn Lake.

The newspaper says Walters was an editor at the time of his arrest and began working at the newspaper in 2011 as a sports reporter. He was promoted to editor this month.

Walters is charged with exploitation of a minor. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer. He is set to appear in court later this week.

Information from: The Commercial Dispatch, http://www.cdispatch.com

