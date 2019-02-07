Mystery of Florida’s beached cross may be solved

202
By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 2:06 pm 02/07/2019 02:06pm
Aglair Rigos checks out a cross on the Galt Ocean Mile behind the Ocean Manor Beach Resort, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. The large, barnacle-covered wooden cross washed ashore along the South Florida beach, captivating tourists who dragged it from the water’s edge. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The mystery of a barnacle-covered wooden cross that washed ashore along a South Florida beach may have been solved.

The Miami Herald reports that a woman believes the cross was erected on an island off North Carolina in 2016 in memory of her brother who disappeared while on a solo hunting trip in Hatteras Inlet.

Robin Stowe contacted the newspaper on Wednesday after reports surfaced about the 20-foot (6-meter) cross, which has been captivating tourists who dragged it from the water’s edge at Fort Lauderdale’s beach last weekend.

After Stowe’s brother disappeared, a bunch of friends put the cross on the inlet. She says it likely was swept away during Hurricane Michael last October.

Her brother, Capt. Richard Baran, ran a guide service at Hatteras Harbor Marina.

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Topics:
National News
