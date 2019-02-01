202
Home » National News » Murder charges filed against…

Murder charges filed against 5 in death of Georgia girl

By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 8:06 am 02/01/2019 08:06am
Share

GUYTON, Ga. (AP) — Murder charges have been filed against five adults in the death of a 14-year-old girl whose body was buried in the yard of her father’s home in Guyton, Georgia.

News outlets are reporting that the girl’s father, Elwyn Crocker Sr., his wife, brother-in-law, mother-in-law and mother-in-law’s boyfriend are now charged with felony murder in addition to cruelty to children.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says the murder charges related only to the death of Mary Crocker, who was last seen alive in October and was found in December buried alongside her brother. Mary’s brother, Elwyn “JR” Crocker Jr., was last seen alive in 2016 when he was 14 years old.

The sheriff’s office says the children’s cause of death is pending and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500