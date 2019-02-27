202
Home » National News » Montenegro issues arrest warrant…

Montenegro issues arrest warrant for ex-ruling party ally

By The Associated Press February 27, 2019 12:36 pm 02/27/2019 12:36pm
Share

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro has issued an international arrest warrant for a fugitive banker who is a former close ally-turned-foe of long-serving President Milo Djukanovic.

Police said Wednesday an Interpol warrant has been issued for Dusko Knezevic, who is in London, according to local media, after fleeing Montenegro to avoid detention on suspicion of money laundering and fraud.

Knezevic has accused Djukanovic and his Democratic Party of Socialist of high-level corruption and murky business practices. He has published documents and a video allegedly backing the claims.

Djukanovic has denied the accusations. Thousands of Montenegrins have protested and demanded the government’s resignation over the scandal.

Djukanovic has ruled Montenegro virtually unchallenged for three decades. He led the country to independence from much larger Serbia in 2006 and defied Russia to join NATO in 2017.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!