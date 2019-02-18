Mexican envoy calls for fresh effort on Maduro-Guaido talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mexico’s new U.N. ambassador says a fresh effort should be made to persuade Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido to discuss their differences without preconditions and try to…

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mexico’s new U.N. ambassador says a fresh effort should be made to persuade Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido to discuss their differences without preconditions and try to find a solution to their country’s crisis.

Ambassador Juan Ramon de la Fuente Ramirez stressed Mexico’s neutrality, saying his government wants to see a peaceful solution that is “going to lead to dialogue.”

Alluding to the Trump administration, he said sanctions and “blockades” are “not the best set of things that you can put in play” to achieve peace.

De la Fuente told reporters after presenting his credentials to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday that the U.N. chief was “very sympathetic” to Mexico’s calls for dialogue.

