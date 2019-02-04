202
Marketing firm to pay up to $8.5M over renewal policy

By The Associated Press February 4, 2019 7:26 pm 02/04/2019 07:26pm
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A company that sold ProActiv acne treatments and Wen hair products will pay up to $8.5 million to settle a California lawsuit that said it didn’t get customer consent for automatic renewal payments on their credit cards.

Authorities Monday said Guthy-Renker LLC also agreed to more clearly display its automatic renewal policy for products on its website.

The El Segundo company was sued by members of the state’s Automatic Renewal Task Force, which includes district attorneys from Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties and the Santa Monica city attorney’s office.

Guthy-Renker agreed to pay up to $7.3 million in customer restitution and $1.2 million in penalties.

A message seeking comment from the company wasn’t immediately returned.

500