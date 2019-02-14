Man’s body found amid materials at Missouri recycling center

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area authorities are investigating how a man’s body was delivered to a recycling center. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports workers at the Republic Services Recycling Center in Hazelwood found the…

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area authorities are investigating how a man’s body was delivered to a recycling center.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports workers at the Republic Services Recycling Center in Hazelwood found the body Thursday morning amid the recyclable materials.

Hazelwood Police Capt. Mark McKeon says investigators suspect the body arrived at the center with an outside pickup and they are working to determine where it came from.

The body was discovered as recycled materials were beginning to move through the center’s sorting and compacting process.

Police say a medical examiner will identify the body and determine a cause and time of death.

