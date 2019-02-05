202
Man dies after going into burning house to save dog

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 5:07 pm 02/05/2019 05:07pm
An Orland firefighter checks on burning hotspots Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in the rubble of a house that burned to the ground the night before, in Orland, Maine. Investigators say a man died when he returned to the burning house to get his dog. (Bill Trotter/The Bangor Daily News via AP)

ORLAND, Maine (AP) — Investigators say a Maine man died when he returned to a burning house to get his dog.

Maine Public Safety Department spokesman Steve McCausland says the man escaped with his family before going back inside Monday evening in the town of Orland. Firefighters recovered the body of 40-year-old Sam Crawford hours later, after the fire was extinguished.

Two other adults and two children escaped the fire uninjured.

Investigators say the fire was caused by a space heater in the garage. They say Crawford moved a skidder, a vehicle used in logging, to safety before telling others he was going back to look for his dog.

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters had to use tanker trucks to haul water to the rural site.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
National News
