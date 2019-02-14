202
Man charged in killing of Alabama police officer

By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 2:25 pm 02/14/2019 02:25pm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities took a man straight from a rehabilitation center into custody Thursday as they arrested him in the shooting death of a Birmingham police officer last month.

Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Elwin Owens rode in a wheelchair as he left the treatment center to face charges in the killing of Birmingham police Sgt. Wytasha Carter.

Speaking at a news conference, Police Chief Patrick Smith said Owens was arrested using Carter’s handcuffs.

Carter and another officer, Lucas Allums, were shot while investigating a series of late-night car break-ins on Jan. 13. Authorities say Owens was being charged with capital murder, attempted murder and receiving stolen property, plus gun and drug offenses.

National News
