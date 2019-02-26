Man beaten by deputies got $83K settlement day before death

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a man who sued after being beaten by officers last year received an $83,000 settlement just one day before he was found dead of a…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a man who sued after being beaten by officers last year received an $83,000 settlement just one day before he was found dead of a suspected drug overdose.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said in an email that Kyron Hinton received the settlement money Friday. The next day, police say he was pronounced dead after medical crews responded to an emergency call. The cause of death wasn’t immediately determined.

Two state troopers and a Wake County sheriff’s deputy were accused of using excessive force against Hinton last April after responding to 911 calls about a man acting erratically. Hinton was bitten by the deputy’s dog.

Three troopers were fired and criminally charged, while the sheriff’s deputy was charged and placed on leave.

