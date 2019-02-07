202
Man arrested for breaking into Mellencamp’s Indiana home

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 6:22 pm 02/07/2019 06:22pm
This Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 booking photo released by Monroe County Correctional Center shows Robert P. Carter, an Indianapolis man who was arrested after ramming his SUV through a security gate at the home of rocker John Mellencamp and kicking in a door. (Monroe County Correctional Center via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after ramming his SUV through a security gate at the home of rocker John Mellencamp and kicking in a door.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department says 48-year-old Robert P. Carter was arrested about 6 a.m. Thursday by officers responding to an alarm at Mellencamp’s home outside Bloomington. No one was home at the time.

Carter told officers he was there to “arrest Mellencamp for supporting a government” Carter doesn’t support. He was charged with burglary, residential entry and criminal trespass.

Carter had been released from the Monroe County Jail after a court appearance Wednesday for having a handgun without a license. He also received a mental health evaluation.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Carter who can comment on his behalf.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

