Man accused of killing Milwaukee officer pleads not guilty

By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 12:41 pm 02/14/2019 12:41pm
Jordan P. Fricke appears in intake court and is charged in the murder of Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Milwaukee. A court commissioner found probable cause to hold Fricke for further proceedings. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 14. (Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer who was serving a search warrant for drugs and weapons has pleaded not guilty.

Jordan Fricke entered the pleas to three charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, Thursday in a Milwaukee County courtroom packed with law enforcement officers. The court appearance comes a day after thousands of people honored slain Officer Matthew Rittner during a funeral in nearby Oak Creek.

The 26-year-old Fricke is accused of shooting Rittner as the officer’s police unit executed a warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs at a Milwaukee duplex last week.

Fricke waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which was set to determine probable cause. He has been jailed on $1 million bond. A trial was scheduled for July 8.

