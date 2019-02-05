202
Madonna to be honored at GLAAD Media Awards

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 9:04 am 02/05/2019 09:04am
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, Madonna performs on stage during the Women's March rally in Washington. Madonna will be honored at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards for a lifetime of accelerating acceptance of the LGBTQ community. The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer advocacy group on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, said it will present Madonna with its advocate for change award. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Madonna will be honored at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards for a lifetime of accelerating acceptance of the LGBTQ community.

The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer advocacy group announced Tuesday it will present Madonna with its advocate for change award. The 60-year-old singer is the second person and first woman to receive the award that honors a person who, through their work, changed the game for LGBTQ people.

In a statement, GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis says Madonna’s “music and art have been life-saving outlets for LGBTQ people over the years.”

The award will be presented on May 4 in New York.

The awards honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

