202
Home » National News » Louisiana police officer killed…

Louisiana police officer killed in funeral procession crash

By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 9:48 pm 02/01/2019 09:48pm
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana police officer was killed after being hit while riding a motorcycle as part of a funeral procession.

In a news release, the Baton Rouge Police Department said 31-year-old Cpl. Shane Totty died from his injuries shortly after the Friday afternoon wreck.

Police say a pickup truck crashed into Totty, who was escorting a funeral procession. The department says Totty was a four-year veteran of the force.

The crash is under investigation. Authorities have not identified the driver of the truck or said whether charges will be filed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500