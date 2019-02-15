202
Lobster boat captain sentenced in death of 2 crewmen

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 11:48 am 02/15/2019 11:48am
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine lobster boat captain has been sentenced to four years in prison for the death of a pair of crewmen.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 30-year-old Christopher Hutchinson was sentenced Thursday after he previously pleaded guilty to two counts of seaman’s manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Hutchinson had been using alcohol and drugs when he took his boat out in 2014 and it capsized in rough seas.

Crew members Tomas Hammond and Tyler Sawyer died. Their bodies were never found.

Hutchinson’s attorney previously said his plea agreement brings the case to an “appropriate resolution.”

However, the stepmother of one of the crew members says the prison sentence was “nothing.”

Hutchinson will begin his sentence immediately.

National News
