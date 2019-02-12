STORY REMOVED: BC-US–21 Savage Arrest

The rapper's lawyers said they've been speaking with ICE since his arrest to "clarify his actual legal standing, his eligibility for bond, and provide evidence of his extraordinary contributions to his community and society."

ATLANTA (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about rapper 21 Savage’s release from federal immigration custody on bond. An email from his representative said 21 Savage had been released, but the AP has since learned from his lawyer that bond has been set, but the rapper has not been released.

A new story will be published soon.

