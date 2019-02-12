202
Home » National News » STORY REMOVED: BC-US--21 Savage Arrest

STORY REMOVED: BC-US–21 Savage Arrest

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 4:11 pm 02/12/2019 04:11pm
Share
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, 21 Savage performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park in New Orleans. Authorities in Atlanta say Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says the artist, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation early Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in the Atlanta area. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about rapper 21 Savage’s release from federal immigration custody on bond. An email from his representative said 21 Savage had been released, but the AP has since learned from his lawyer that bond has been set, but the rapper has not been released.

A new story will be published soon.

The AP

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500