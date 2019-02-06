202
Home » National News » Latest: Border officials explain…

Latest: Border officials explain added wire to Nogales wall

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 9:44 pm 02/06/2019 09:44pm
Share
In this Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 photo, U.S. Army troops place additional concertina wire to the border fence on a hillside above Nelson Street in downtown Nogales, Ariz. Nogales, Mexico is seen at right. The small Arizona border city is fighting back against the installation of razor fencing that now covers the entirety of a tall border fence along the city's downtown area. The city of Nogales, which sits on the border with Nogales, Mexico, is contemplating a proclamation Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, condemning the use of concertina wire in its town. (Jonathan Clark/Nogales International via AP)

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on Nogales City Council condemning used of new razor wire on border wall (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the new horizontal layers of razor wire were added to the border wall in Nogales, Arizona at a request for additional support. They did not say who made the request.

In a statement Wednesday night, the CBP says the request was for “high-risk urban areas commonly exploited by criminal smuggling organizations.”

The CBP response came quickly after the Nogales City Council passed a resolution condemning the use of new razor wire that now covers the entirety of a tall border wall through downtown.

The council is calling on the federal government to remove all concertina wire installed within the city limits. Otherwise, Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino says it will result in a lawsuit.

The CBP says the new wires are on U.S. government property.

____

6:45 p.m.

Elected officials in a small Arizona border city have passed a resolution condemning the use of new razor wire that now covers the entirety of a tall border wall through downtown.

The Nogales City Council’s resolution Wednesday night calls on the federal government to remove all concertina wire installed within the city limits.

Otherwise, Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino says it will result in a lawsuit.

City officials say Army troops installed more horizontal layers of the wire along the border wall last weekend.

The council’s resolution says the razor wire would harm or kill anyone who scales the wall and “is only found in a war, prison or battle setting” and shouldn’t be in downtown Nogales.

___

10:36 a.m.

The Nogales City Council is decrying the installation of new razor fencing that now covers a border fence through downtown.

The city sits on the border with Nogales, Mexico, and is contemplating a proclamation Wednesday night condemning the use of concertina wire.

The vote comes after U.S. military troops installed additional layers of wire along the fence over the weekend, and the day after President Donald Trump highlighted border security in his State of the Union address.

Photos published by the Nogales International newspaper show rows of concertina wire stacked along the approximately two-story wall.

Nogales, a city of about 20,000 people, is largely reliant on Mexican shoppers and cross-border trade. Illegal crossings in that area have dropped steeply in recent years.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500