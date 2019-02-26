202
Blaze extinguished at suburban Detroit-area plastics plant

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 6:30 pm 02/26/2019 06:30pm
Auburn Hills firefighters contain a large blaze near the U.S. Farathane Corporation building, a plastics and manufacturing supply facility, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 in Auburn Hills, Mich. No injuries were reported. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a suburban Detroit plastics plant that sent thick black smoke billowing into the air and was visible from miles away.

No injuries were reported in the fire Tuesday at U.S. Farathane in Auburn Hills.

Fire officials say the blaze occurred in a storage area behind the company’s building and consumed plastic containers holding cardboard.

Company President Andrew Greenlee issued a statement saying the cause of the fire is under investigation and the plant is expected to resume production later Tuesday.

