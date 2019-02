Klobuchar taking campaign to Midwest states that Trump won 02/11/2019 10:18am By The Associated Press Share

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar addresses a snowy rally where she announced she is entering the race for president Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

With snow falling steadily and the temperature well below freezing, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she's joining the group of Democrats running for president and would take her campaign directly to parts of the region her party wants to recapture in 2020.