202
Home » National News » Keystone restarts pipeline after…

Keystone restarts pipeline after repairing Missouri leak

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 5:15 pm 02/19/2019 05:15pm
Share

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A segment of the Keystone pipeline that was shut down in early February when a leak was discovered in Missouri is now back in service.

Terry Cunha of pipeline operator TransCanada Corp. says the segment from Steele City, Nebraska, to Patoka, Illinois, was restarted Thursday morning.

A leak was discovered Feb. 6 near the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says 12 barrels of crude oil, or 504 gallons (1,908 liters), have been removed from the release site. Also, 1,087 barrels of oil/water mix and 1,069 cubic yards of soil were removed.

The DNR says initial sampling of nearby private wells showed no impact from the leak. The agency says final cleanup will be completed over the next several days.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!