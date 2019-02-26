202
Judge to consider return for woman who joined Islamic State

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 9:40 pm 02/26/2019 09:40pm
This undated image provided by attorney Hassan Shibly shows Hoda Muthana, an Alabama woman who left home to join the Islamic State after becoming radicalized online. Muthana realized she was wrong and now wants to return to the United States, Shibly, a lawyer for her family said Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Hoda Muthana/Attorney Hassan Shibly via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington has agreed to move quickly on a lawsuit filed by a former Alabama woman who joined the Islamic State and wants to return to the United States.

The family of 24-year-old Hoda Muthana filed suit last week against the Trump administration after the government said she wasn’t a citizen and wouldn’t be allowed to enter the U.S. with her 18-month-old son.

Her family sought expedited action on her suit because Muthana is now in a refugee camp in Syria.

Judge Reggie Walton granted that Tuesday and scheduled a hearing for Monday.

The U.S. determined Muthana wasn’t a citizen because her father was a Yemeni diplomat when she was born in New Jersey. But her lawyers say he was no longer a diplomat at the time.

